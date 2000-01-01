Man GLG Strategic Bond I GBP Cap

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe2.16
  • 3 Year alpha5.18
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.62%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupMan Group
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BGT6GR91

Investment Strategy

Man GLG Strategic Bond’s investment objective is to provide a total return for investors, with a monthly income and the potential for capital growth.

