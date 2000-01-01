Man GLG Strategic Bond I GBP Cap
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe2.16
- 3 Year alpha5.18
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.62%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupMan Group
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BGT6GR91
Investment Strategy
Man GLG Strategic Bond’s investment objective is to provide a total return for investors, with a monthly income and the potential for capital growth.