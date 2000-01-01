Man GLG Strategic Bond I GBP Net-Dist MO

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.30%
  • 3 Year sharpe2.11
  • 3 Year alpha5.05
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.62%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupMan Group
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BGV1JX91

Investment Strategy

Man GLG Strategic Bond’s investment objective is to provide a total return for investors, with a monthly income and the potential for capital growth.

Latest news

