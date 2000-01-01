Man GLG UK Income Professional Acc C

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History5.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.15
  • 3 Year alpha5.39
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupGLG Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0117C28

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve a level of income above the FTSE All Share Index together with some capital growth through investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in UK equities or in equities of companies which derive a substantial part of their revenues from activities in the UK.

