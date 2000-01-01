Man GLG UK Income Professional Inc D
Fund Info
- Yield History5.42%
- 3 Year sharpe1.15
- 3 Year alpha5.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupGLG Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0117D35
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve a level of income above the FTSE All Share Index together with some capital growth through investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in UK equities or in equities of companies which derive a substantial part of their revenues from activities in the UK.