Man GLG UK Select Professional Acc C
Fund Info
- Yield History1.25%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha-1.26
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupGLG Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B62H2370
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks a high total return by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in equities and equity linked securities (securities whose returns are determined by the performance of the underlying equities) of UK companies or of companies which derive a substantial part of their revenues from the UK. It may also invest in money market securities, fixed and floating rate government and corporate bonds, bonds convertible into common stock, preferred shares and other fixed income investments. The investment exposure created by these securities may be altered through the use of currency transactions. Fixed income securities may be issued by any government, company or international agency.