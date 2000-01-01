Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks a high total return by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in equities and equity linked securities (securities whose returns are determined by the performance of the underlying equities) of UK companies or of companies which derive a substantial part of their revenues from the UK. It may also invest in money market securities, fixed and floating rate government and corporate bonds, bonds convertible into common stock, preferred shares and other fixed income investments. The investment exposure created by these securities may be altered through the use of currency transactions. Fixed income securities may be issued by any government, company or international agency.