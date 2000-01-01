Margetts Intl Strategy R GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.95%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha-2.2
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.33%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupMargetts
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8FN1Z15

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Margetts International Strategy Fund is to provide long term capital growth on a medium risk basis from an actively managed spread of collective investment schemes investing predominantly in equity, equity linked and fixed interest investments in various world markets.

Latest news

