Margetts Intl Strategy R GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha-2.2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.33%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8FN1Z15
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Margetts International Strategy Fund is to provide long term capital growth on a medium risk basis from an actively managed spread of collective investment schemes investing predominantly in equity, equity linked and fixed interest investments in various world markets.