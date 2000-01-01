Margetts Opes Growth R GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.37%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha-1.27
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBank of England Base Rate
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.40%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4XW1411
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Margetts Opes Growth Fund is to provide a total return to the investor on a medium risk basis over the medium to longer term. This will be achieved through an actively managed spread of collective investment schemes investing predominantly in equity, equity linked and fixed interest investments in various world markets.