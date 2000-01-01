Margetts Opes Income R GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.18%
- 3 Year sharpe0.60
- 3 Year alpha-2.38
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBank of England Base Rate
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.63%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8K7MQ61
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Margetts Opes Income Fund is to provide a total return to the investor through income distributions and capital growth over the medium and longer term. This will be achieved through a diversified portfolio of collective investments in equity, equity linked and fixed interest securities, or money market funds from anywhere around the world but expected to be predominantly UK funds. The Manager will be able to select any economic sector in any geographic area at any given time.