Margetts Providence Strategy R GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.22%
- 3 Year sharpe0.64
- 3 Year alpha-0.77
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.28%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4VR6328
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Margetts Providence Strategy Fund is to provide a balance of long term capital growth and increasing income by investment in any economic sector in any geographic area in regulated collective investment schemes investing in a wide range of assets including equities, fixed interest and cash type instruments. Furthermore, the Manager will charge some or all of the annual management fee to the Fund’s capital account. This will increase the distributable income by that amount and reduce the capital by a similar amount. This may constrain capital growth.