Investment Strategy

The objective of the Margetts Providence Strategy Fund is to provide a balance of long term capital growth and increasing income by investment in any economic sector in any geographic area in regulated collective investment schemes investing in a wide range of assets including equities, fixed interest and cash type instruments. Furthermore, the Manager will charge some or all of the annual management fee to the Fund’s capital account. This will increase the distributable income by that amount and reduce the capital by a similar amount. This may constrain capital growth.