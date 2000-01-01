Margetts Venture Strategy R GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha-1.17
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.49%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6VBDR16
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Margetts Venture Strategy Fund is to provide long term capital growth by investment in any economic sector in any geographic area in UCITS schemes and non-UCITS schemes (that have the same characteristics and restrictions as a UCITS scheme) with particular attention being focused on Far Eastern and Emerging Market Funds.