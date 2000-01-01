Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide a high level of income. We define a high level of income as equal to, or in excess of, the average yield of the funds in the Fund’s Investment Association sector, the Strategic Bond sector, over a three year period. The Manager may invest in fixed and variable rate bonds and bonds that can be converted to shares (equities), of companies, called convertible bonds and money market funds. The Fund may invest up to 5% in contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) and an additional 5% in convertible bonds. At any time the portfolio may contain a combination of any or all of the aforementioned bonds and money market funds from anywhere in the world. Generally the Fund invests in transferable securities listed or traded on an eligible securities market with power to invest in recently issued transferable securities which are to be so listed or traded.