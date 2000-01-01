Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income in the long term, (five years or more). The Fund will invest a minimum of 80% of its value in the shares (equities) of UK companies, including preference shares.UK companies are deemed to be those that are domiciled or incorporated in the UK, or earn at least 80% of their revenue from the UK. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its value in the shares of companies listed on a UK stock exchange that are not UK companies (as defined above).The Fund may invest no more than 10% its value in the shares of companies that are neither UK companies nor listed on a UK stock exchange. The Fund is structured to deliver the Objective through its exposure to both large and smaller companies and will hold approximately 35-45 shares. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its value in collective investment schemes, which the Fund may use to indirectly invest in the shares of UK and other companies.