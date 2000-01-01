Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to achieve capital growth and income in the long term (five years or more). To achieve its objective, the Fund will invest in a range of asset classes including shares of companies (equities), bonds and money market instruments. The portfolio will be diversified globally by investing both in the UK and overseas. Investments may be held directly in securities or indirectly via collective investment schemes, of which some or all are likely to track indices as part of their underlying objective.