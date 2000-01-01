Marlborough ETF Commodity P Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.21
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkReuters/Jeffries CRB TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.12%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B84RD695

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. It is intended that this objective will be achieved by the Fund investing in a portfolio of global commodity Exchanged Traded Funds and other global commodity collective investment schemes.

