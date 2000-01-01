Marlborough ETF Global Growth B
Fund Info
- Yield History0.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.23
- 3 Year alpha-6.7
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World Growth NR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.58%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B195JK59
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to prioritise capital growth. It is intended that this objective will be achieved by the Fund investing primarily in either single country or regional market based Exchange Traded Funds.