Marlborough Extra Income P Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.98%
- 3 Year sharpe0.89
- 3 Year alpha-0.02
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.87%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DGH325
Investment Strategy
The objective of the scheme is to achieve a higher yield with the prospect of receiving increasing income and growth in the value of Units.