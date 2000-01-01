Marlborough Far East Growth A Inc

Fund
  • Yield History0.90%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.02
  • 3 Year alpha-6.17
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Asia Pacific Ex Japan
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.67%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0NVC693

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Marlborough Far East Growth Fund is to provide long term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities. The Fund will invest primarily in securities in the Pacific Basin region, excluding Japan, in order to achieve long term capital growth.

