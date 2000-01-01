Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Marlborough Nano-Cap Growth Fund is to seek to provide capital growth in excess of that achieved by the FTSE SmallCap Index (excluding investment companies) over the long term. The Fund will aim to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the shares of small, UK listed equities having a market capitalisation of £100 million or less at the time of investment. The Fund will be actively managed. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities including, but not limited to, warrants and government and public securities, money market instruments, units/shares in collective investment schemes, cash and near cash, and deposits. The Fund is permitted to invest in derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of efficient portfolio management (including hedging), and may borrow and enter into stock lending arrangements in accordance with the Regulations.