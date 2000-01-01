Marlborough Special Situations A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha4.42
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA UK Smaller Cos
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.56%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B659XQ05
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, however, there is no certainty this will be achieved.