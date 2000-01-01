Marlborough UK Micro Cap Growth A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.07
- 3 Year alpha7.21
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.60%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B02TPH60
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to increase the value of your investment by more than any increase in the FTSE SmallCap Index (ex-Investment Companies), after any charges have been taken out of the Fund, over any 5 year period. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved.