Marlborough UK Micro Cap Growth B Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.05%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.22
  • 3 Year alpha10.02
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.06%
  • IA SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5LXWL73

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to increase the value of your investment by more than any increase in the FTSE SmallCap Index (ex-Investment Companies), after any charges have been taken out of the Fund, over any 5 year period. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .