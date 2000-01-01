Marlborough UK Micro Cap Growth P Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.59%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.06
  • 3 Year alpha7.29
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA UK Smaller Cos
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.78%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8F8YX59

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Scheme is to provide a total return of capital and income in excess of the total return achieved by the FTSE SmallCap Index (ex Investment Companies), over the medium to long term.

Latest news

