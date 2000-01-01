Matthews Asia-Asia Sm Com I GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.55
- 3 Year alpha4.26
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex JPN Small NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.50%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupMatthews
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0871674379
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation.Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective byinvesting, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its total net assets, in equities of small companieslocated in the Asia Ex Japan Region. On an ancillary basis, the Sub-Fund may invest in other permitted assets on a worldwide basis.