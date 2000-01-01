Matthews Asia-Asia Sm Com I GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.55
  • 3 Year alpha4.26
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex JPN Small NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.50%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupMatthews
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0871674379

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation.Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective byinvesting, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its total net assets, in equities of small companieslocated in the Asia Ex Japan Region. On an ancillary basis, the Sub-Fund may invest in other permitted assets on a worldwide basis.

