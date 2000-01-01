Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return with an emphasis on providing current income. Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily (i.e., at least 65% of its total net assets) in income-paying publicly traded common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible debt and equity securities of any maturity and in those that are unrated, or would be below investment grade if rated, and other equity-related instruments (including, for example, investment trusts and other financial instruments) of companies Located in or with Substantial Ties to the Asia Pacific region. On an ancillary basis, the Sub-Fund may invest in other permitted assets on a worldwide basis.