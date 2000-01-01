Matthews Asia Ex Japan Div I GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.15
  • 3 Year alpha9.47
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan GR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.90%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupMatthews Asia
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1311311515

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return with an emphasis on providing current income. Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Fund invests, directly or indirectly, primarily (i.e., at least 65% of its total net assets) in income-paying publicly traded common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and other equity-related instruments (including, for example, investment trusts and other financial instruments) of companies Located in or with Substantial Ties to the Asia ex Japan region. On an ancillary basis, the Sub-Fund may invest in other permitted assets on a worldwide basis.

Latest news

