Investment Strategy

The Sub-Funds investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its total net assets, in equities of companies located in Asia. On an ancillary basis, the Fund may invest in other permitted assets on a worldwide basis. For the purpose of the Fund, Asia shall be deemed to comprise China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Under the prevailing regulations in China, foreign investors can only invest in the‘A’ Share market through institutions that have obtained Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) status in China.