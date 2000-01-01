Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily (i.e., at least 65% of its total net assets) in equities of small companies Located in or with Substantial Ties to the Asia ex Japan region. On an ancillary basis, the Sub-Fund may invest in other permitted assets on a worldwide basis.