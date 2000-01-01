Matthews Asia Small Coms I GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.40
  • 3 Year alpha8.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex JPN Small NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.49%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupMatthews
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0871674379

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily (i.e., at least 65% of its total net assets) in equities of small companies Located in or with Substantial Ties to the Asia ex Japan region. On an ancillary basis, the Sub-Fund may invest in other permitted assets on a worldwide basis.

Latest news

