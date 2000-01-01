Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily (i.e., at least 65% of its total net assets) in equities of small companies Located in or with Substantial Ties to China (as defined hereafter). On an ancillary basis, the SubFund may invest in other permitted assets on a worldwide basis.