Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily (i.e., at least 65% of its total net assets) in equities of companies Located in or with Substantial Ties to the Asia ex Japan region. On an ancillary basis, the Sub-Fund may invest in other permitted assets on a worldwide basis. For the purpose of the Sub-Fund; the Asia ex Japan region shall be deemed to consist of all countries and markets in Asia, excluding Japan but including all developed, emerging and frontier countries and markets in Asia.