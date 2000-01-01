Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Balanced Fund is to maximize the total return to unitholders, by preserving and growing the real value of investors’ capital and income, placing an equal emphasis on the generation of income and on capital growth. Real value is defined as the value of capital and income after adjusting for the impact of inflation. The UK Retail Prices Index is the measure of inflation used by the Manager. The investment should be held for a minimum period of 3 years. Total return is defined as capital appreciation, if any, plus income received, and does not imply that a positive return will be consistently achieved over this or any other time period. Investors should be aware that their capital is at risk. The Fund has discretion to invest in quoted securities and fixed-interest bonds in any geographical areas and any economic sectors.