Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Emerging Markets Fund is to grow the real value of investors’ capital and income. Investments will primarily be in companies operating or incorporated in developing countries. An equal emphasis will be placed on the generation of income and on capital growth. Real value is defined as the value of capital and income after adjusting for the impact of inflation. The UK Retail Prices Index is the measure of inflation used by the Manager. The investment should be held for a minimum period of 3 years. Investors should be aware that their capital is at risk. The Fund has discretion to invest in quoted securities and fixed-interest bonds in any geographical areas and any economic sectors.