Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Income Fund is to preserve and to grow the real value of investors’ capital and income, with an emphasis on the generation of income. Real value is defined as the value of capital and income after adjusting for the impact of inflation. The UK Retail Prices Index is the measure of inflation used by the Manager. The investment should be held for a minimum period of 3 years. Investors should be aware that their capital is at risk. The Fund has discretion to invest in quoted securities and fixed-interest bonds in any geographical areas and any economic sectors.