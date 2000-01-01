Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Asian Opportunities Fund is to achieve longer term capital growth, without undue risk, through diversified investment of at least two-thirds of its total assets in equities and bonds that are issued by corporations that have their registered office, or carry out a predominant portion of their economic activity in Asia and which are expected to benefit from the economic growth of China and its neighbouring countries and bonds issued by governments / government agencies in Asia. The Sub-Fund may invest in China H-Shares, which are shares issued by companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, denominated in Hong Kong dollars and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Sub-Fund may also invest up to one-third of its total assets in other equities, bonds and collective investment schemes and bonds issued by supranational organizations worldwide.