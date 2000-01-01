Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index with net dividends reinvested over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of equities in developed and emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. Such equities are those of companies that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan), or that conduct a significant part of their business in those markets.