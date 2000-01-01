Merian Asian Equity Income U1 GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.28
  • 3 Year alpha-2.49
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF1.13%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BFWH2Y11

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Merian Asian Equity Income Fund is to seek to achieve a total return through a combination of income and capital growth.

