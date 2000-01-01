Merian China Equity U1 GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.58
  • 3 Year alpha-0.33
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Zhong Hua 10/40 NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.13%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BFWH3B58

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies with either assets in, or revenues derived from, the People's Republic of China (PRC), Hong Kong and Taiwan that are listed, traded or dealt in regulated Markets in the PRC, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Malaysia or in a member state of the OECD.

