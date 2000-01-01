Merian Corporate Bond R GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.78%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.33
  • 3 Year alpha1.07
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XG8T67

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve income and capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the ICE BofAML Sterling Non-Gilt Index over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in investment grade corporate debt securities.

