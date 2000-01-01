Merian European Equity ex UK I GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.07
- 3 Year alpha-3.85
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1XG9714
Investment Strategy
To seek to achieve capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index with net dividends reinvested over rolling 3 year periods The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of European equities, excluding the UK. Such equities are those of companies that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in Europe (excluding the UK), or that conduct a significant part of their business in Europe (excluding the UK).