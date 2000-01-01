Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index with net dividends reinvested over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of European equities, excluding the UK. Such equities are those of companies that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in Europe (excluding the UK), or that conduct a significant part of their business in Europe (excluding the UK).