Merian European Equity ex UK R GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.41
  • 3 Year alpha-5.17
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XG9714

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index with net dividends reinvested over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of European equities, excluding the UK. Such equities are those of companies that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in Europe (excluding the UK), or that conduct a significant part of their business in Europe (excluding the UK).

Latest news

