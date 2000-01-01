Merian Global Emerging Mkts R GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.59
  • 3 Year alpha-0.51
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.20%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B8Y1GV72

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve asset growth through investment in a well-diversified portfolio of equity securities of issuers in the Emerging Markets or of issuers established outside of the Emerging Markets, which have a predominant proportion of their assets or business operations in the Emerging Markets and which are listed, traded or dealt in on a Regulated Market in Emerging Markets worldwide. It is not proposed to concentrate investments in any one industry or sector.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .