Merian Global Strategic Bond I GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.55%
- 3 Year sharpe1.40
- 3 Year alpha2.16
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR Hdg GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.69%
- IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1XG8G39
Investment Strategy
To seek to achieve income and capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index (GBP hedged) over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of global fixed, variable and zero rate debt securities, including government and corporate bonds.