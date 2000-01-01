Merian Global Strategic Bond I GBP Acc

  • Yield History1.55%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.40
  • 3 Year alpha2.16
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR Hdg GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.69%
  • IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XG8G39

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve income and capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index (GBP hedged) over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of global fixed, variable and zero rate debt securities, including government and corporate bonds.

