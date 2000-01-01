Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve income and capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index (GBP hedged) over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of global fixed, variable and zero rate debt securities, including government and corporate bonds. The fund will vary the currencies in which it invests to enable it to achieve its objective. The fund may also invest in other transferable securities (including convertible securities), units in collective investment schemes (including those managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD), warrants, money market instruments, deposits and derivatives, and may hold cash.