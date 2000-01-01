Merian Gold & Silver R GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.12
- 3 Year alpha-5.98
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.96%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BYVJRH94
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Merian Gold & Silver Fund is to seek to achieve a total return by investing predominantly in listed equities.