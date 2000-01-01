Merian North American Equity U1 GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.54%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha-2.91
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI North America NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BHBX8800
Investment Strategy
To seek to achieve capital growth by delivering a return, net of fees, greater than that of the MSCI North America Index with net dividends reinvested over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a diversified portfolio of North American equities. North American equities are those of companies that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in North America, or that conduct a significant part of their business in North America.