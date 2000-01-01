Merian Strategic Abs Ret Bd F2 GBP H Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.47
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkCash (USD - Fed Funds Overnight)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BLP58S06
Investment Strategy
To seek to deliver positive total returns on a rolling twelve month basis with stable levels of volatility uncorrelated to bond and equity market conditions.