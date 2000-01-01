Merian Strategic Abs Ret Bd F2 GBP H Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.47
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkCash (USD - Fed Funds Overnight)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BLP58S06

Investment Strategy

To seek to deliver positive total returns on a rolling twelve month basis with stable levels of volatility uncorrelated to bond and equity market conditions.

