Merian Strategic Abs Ret Bd F2 GBP H Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.07%
- 3 Year sharpe0.42
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkCash (USD - Fed Funds Overnight)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.67%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BLP59652
Investment Strategy
To seek to deliver positive total returns on a rolling twelve month basis with stable levels of volatility uncorrelated to bond and equity market conditions.