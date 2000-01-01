Merian UK Dynamic Equity R GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha3.69
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.07%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BLP59769
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Merian UK Dynamic Equity Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by taking long and short positions principally in UK equities outside the FTSE 100 Index.