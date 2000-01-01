Investment Strategy

To achieve income and capital growth. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver an income, net of fees, greater than the yield of the FTSE All-Share Index and a total return (i.e. a combination of income and capital growth), net of fees, greater than the average return of the IA UK Equity Income sector over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests (at least 70%) in a portfolio of UK equities. UK equities are equities of companies domiciled or incorporated in the UK, or that conduct a significant part of their business in the UK.