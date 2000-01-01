Merian UK Equity R GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.23%
- 3 Year sharpe0.47
- 3 Year alpha-4.68
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1XG9H11
Investment Strategy
To achieve long term capital growth through the active management of a diversified portfolio invested primarily in a broad range of UK equities.